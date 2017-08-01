Oil producer BP says 2Q earnings slip 5 per cent
LONDON — Oil producer BP says second-quarter earnings slipped 5
Underlying replacement cost profit fell to $684 million from $720 million in the same period last year. The measure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry's preferred gauge of earnings.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley says BP is still working to adjust to an era of lower oil prices with "tight focus on costs, efficiency and discipline in capital spending."
