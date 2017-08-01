Pennsylvania district settles transgender bathroom lawsuit

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania school district will allow students to use restrooms corresponding to their "consistently and uniformly asserted gender identity" in settling a federal lawsuit brought last year by three transgender students.

Lambda Legal Defence and Education Fund announced the settlement Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

A federal judge in February issued a preliminary injunction stopping the Pine-Richland School District from enforcing a policy that made bathroom use conditional upon a student's biological sex only.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October to overturn the policy.