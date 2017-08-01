Police ask people to remove hanging photos on social media

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police and relatives of a Minnesota man who officials said hanged himself in a city park want the public to stop sharing photos of his death that have sparked social media speculation that he was the victim of a hate crime.

St. Paul police said a passerby discovered Michael Bringle, 50, hanging from a tree in Indian Mounds Regional Park early Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Facebook post that featured a photo of Bringle included speculation that the man was black and that his hands were tied behind his back, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported . Bringle was white.

The post has been shared thousands of times.

The Ramsey County medical examiner said there's no evidence the death was anything other than a suicide, and St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster called the post disgusting.

Bringle's sister, Kelly Brown-Rozowski, said at a press conference Tuesday that her brother should be remembered as a kind person and the rumours only compounded their tragedy.

The photo appeared on the Black Lives Matter Minneapolis Facebook page for several hours before being taken down.

In a post Tuesday night, the group apologized to Bringle's family and said it retracted its earlier statements.