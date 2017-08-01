Police: Officer working security at store fatally shot man
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Authorities say a police officer working security at a Maryland grocery store fatally shot a shoplifting suspect as the officer was dragged by a vehicle.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said by telephone that the off-duty officer was working security at the Giant Food store in Catonsville early Tuesday and was alerted to a shoplifting suspect.
Police tweeted that the officer confronted the man, who had gotten into a vehicle and shot the man as the officer was dragged 108 feet (33
Peach didn't know the races of the officer or the man who was fatally shot.
Peach says a second man on the scene complained of pain and was taken to a hospital.
