Remains of WWII pilot from NYC killed in 1944 identified
NEW YORK — The remains of a World War II pilot from New York City have been identified more than 70 years after he was killed in combat.
The Pentagon's
Military officials say Carlson was the 24-year-old pilot of a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter that was shot down near Bonn, Germany, during a dog fight with German planes Dec. 23, 1944.
German officials reported burying Carlson's remains at the crash site, but post-war efforts to find them were unsuccessful until his case was reopened in 2008.
Carlson's remains will be buried Friday at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.
