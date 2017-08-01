Romania to spend $11.3 billion on defence in next decade
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's top
The Supreme
Last week
Parliament needs to pass a law that would allow the acquisition. The U.S. State Department approved the sale in July, saying it would help to "improve the security of a NATO ally."
The U.S. has increased its presence in Eastern Europe with regular training exercises to reassure NATO's European allies after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014.
