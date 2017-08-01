Romania to spend $11.3 billion on defence in next decade

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's top defence body has approved a 9.8 billion-euro ($11.3 billion) spending plan for the next decade and has pledged to spend 2 per cent of its GDP on defence as NATO requests of its members.

The Supreme Defence Council met Tuesday and agreed to spend the money to upgrade the country's military from 2017-2026.

Last week Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu said Romania would buy Patriot missiles worth $3.9 billion from the U.S.

Parliament needs to pass a law that would allow the acquisition. The U.S. State Department approved the sale in July, saying it would help to "improve the security of a NATO ally."