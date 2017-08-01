Sessions taps Army general to lead federal prison system

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Army general has been tapped to lead the federal prison system, which will likely see its inmate population grow with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' tough-on-crime policies.

Sessions announced Tuesday that General Mark S. Inch would lead the federal Bureau of Prisons. He has 35 years of military service.

Sessions says Inch was a former military policeman who was head of the Army Corrections Command, among other positions. Sessions says that experience makes Inch "uniquely qualified" to oversee the federal prison system, a role he says is "critical."

Inch most recently served as an Army adviser on policing issues, developing programs and policies related to the Army's police organizations.