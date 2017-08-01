Seven Welsh priests walk into a pub...and are mistaken for a bachelor party

Heard the one about the seven Welsh priests who walked into a bar?

They were left without water or wine after being mistaken for a bachelor party.

A group of Roman Catholic clergymen from the Archdiocese of Cardiff were refused service in the City Arms pub in the Welsh capital this weekend after being mistaken for a raucous group of revellers in fancy dress.

According to a blog post on the Archdiocese's home page on Tuesday, the group of seminarians were told by a barman: "Sorry gents, we don't do fancy dress or stag dos [the British term for a bachelor party]".

The group, who had gone to the pub on Saturday evening to celebrate the ordination of Father Peter McLaren, began to turn to leave in disappointment before the error of the bar staff's ways was finally realized.

The City Arms offered the clergymen a round of free drinks to apologize, the Archdiocese confirmed.

"Throughout their stay at the famous bar, the young men continued to receive a warm welcome from the regulars whose curiosity was roused. Many of them approached the seminarians and asked them questions," the blog post said

"We'd like to thank The City Arms for being good sports through all of this and their kind gesture to our seminarians."