Spain will shut down country's oldest nuclear plant
MADRID — The Spanish government says it's closing the country's oldest nuclear power station because of lack of support among political parties and companies involved to keep it open.
Energy Minister Alvaro Nadal said Tuesday the license for the Santa Maria de Garona plant in northern Spain would not be renewed as there was too much uncertainty surrounding the plant's viability.
Production at the 46-year-old Garona was halted in 2012 when its operator, Nuclenor, objected to a new tax. Its board recently failed to reach agreement on keeping the plant open.
Environmentalists have long claimed that the plant is outdated, although Spain's Nuclear Security Council this year said it could continue operating.
Spain has seven other nuclear reactors that produce some 20
