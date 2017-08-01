Stocks move higher, sending Dow industrials closer to 22,000
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are rising Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones industrial average closer to 22,000 points. Banks are posting some of the biggest gains. Royal Caribbean Cruises is jumping after it raised its annual profit forecast following a strong quarter, and utility company Scana is climbing after it said it plans to end construction of two nuclear reactors in South Carolina. Under Armour is tumbling after the athletic apparel company lowered its revenue projections and said it will cut jobs and expenses. Oil prices turned lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2
GETTING PAID: Goldman Sachs picked up $2.62, or 1.2
Payments processor Visa rose $1.20, or 1.2
SMOOTH SEAS: Cruise line operator Royal Caribbean beat analysts' forecasts and raised its estimates for the year. It climbed $3.91, or 3.5
SPRINT SPRINGS: Sprint climbed Tuesday after it said it's open to combining with another phone company or a cable company. CEO Marcelo Claure said Sprint can survive on its own, but it will be in a better position if it strikes the right deal because it will be able to save money. The fourth-larger U.S. wireless carrier also reported its first quarterly profit in three years as it cut cost and added more wireless subscribers.
Sprint was on pace for its biggest gain of the year as it rose 82 cents, or 10.2
POWERING DOWN: Utility company Scana continued to rise. On Monday the company said it plans to end construction of two nuclear reactors that customers have already paid billions to build. It will brief regulators Tuesday on its plans. SCANA's South Carolina Electric & Gas unit and state-owned Santee Cooper say they have already spent $10 billion on the project and that it could cost $20 billion to finish the work. The project has been shrouded in doubt since Westinghouse, the primary contractor, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
Scana rose $2.65, or 4.1
SLIMMING DOWN: Under Armour cut its annual revenue forecast as sharp discounts continue to affect its business in North America. The Baltimore company said it will eliminate 280 jobs and is aiming to reduce $110 million to $130 million in annual spending through a restructuring plan. Under Armour sank $1.59, or 7.9
STUCK IN NEUTRAL: Industrial companies struggled. Engine maker Cummins reported a weaker-than-expected profit due to higher warranty costs even though it reported strong sales and raised its annual outlook. The stock lost $13.60, or 8.1
On Monday Cummins and Eaton started a joint venture that will make automated transmissions for heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles. They announced that plan in April.
AUTO FAILS: General Motors and Ford declined as auto makers were expected to report their seventh consecutive month of lower sales. GM's sales fell 15
GM fell $1.30, or 3.6
ENERGY: Oil prices plunged after a long rally. U.S. crude shed $1.50, or 3
BONDS: Bond prices moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.26
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.36 yen from 110.24 yen. The euro slid to $1.1801 from $1.1831.
OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany DAX rose 1.1
