Summertime blues for automakers as car sales decline again
DETROIT — U.S. sales of new cars and trucks showed declines in July as consumers pulled back on purchases and hoped for Labor Day deals.
July was likely the seventh straight month of lower sales in a peaking market. Analysts have been predicting lower U.S. sales this year after an unprecedented seven straight years of growth. U.S. new vehicle sales hit a record 17.55 million last year. July's pace would put annual sales at around 17 million, Ford's U.S. sales chief Mark LaNeve said.
General Motors said its sales fell 15
Automakers are still seeing healthy profits thanks to consumers' preference for SUVs. Car shopping site Edmunds.com said the average price paid for a new vehicle in July was $34,558, 2
GM said sales of its recently updated GMC Acadia SUV jumped 30
Automakers ramped up deals in July, a trend that's expected to continue for the rest of the summer as carmakers try to make way for 2018 models on their lots. Average interest rates on new-vehicle loans fell to a six-month low of 4.77
Kelley Blue Book said those deals could help sales jump back in August and September, when consumers are accustomed to seeing model year closeout offers and Labor Day sales.
