Teen jumps from plane that landed at San Francisco airport

San Francisco airport officials say a teenage boy opened the emergency door of a plane that had just landed and jumped onto the tarmac.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel says an airfield construction crew confronted the 17-year-old boy, who has been arrested and is in police custody.

He says Copa Airlines Flight 208 from Panama City landed Tuesday afternoon and was waiting to head to a gate when the teenager, who appeared to be in emotional distress, jumped from the aircraft.

Yakel says the teenager is a U.S. citizen and was travelling alone.

He says no runways or flights were affected and that the unidentified boy wasn't injured.