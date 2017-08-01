The 358-mile Long Path gets upgrades at Mine Kill Park

NORTH BLENHEIM, N.Y. — A hiking trail from Manhattan to the Helderbergs southwest of Albany is getting an upgrade.

The New York Power Authority and the state Office of Parks and Recreation say a new footbridge is being constructed in Mine Kill State Park in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee) County. It's the latest enhancement on the Long Path.

The 358-mile-long trail takes hikers from Hudson River salt marshes to the Shawangunk (SHAWN'-guhnk) Ridge, Catskill Mountains and John Boyd Thacher Park south of Albany. Plans call for it eventually to extend through the Adirondacks to the Canadian border.