The Latest: Deputies name California man killed by police

LOS BANOS, Calif. — The Latest on two central California police officers shot during struggle with suspect (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have named a man who died in a shooting that also sent two Central California police officers with gunshot injuries to the hospital.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified him as 39-year-old Norberto Reyes.

Authorities say that early Monday he broke into his estranged wife's apartment in Los Banos, a farming community in the San Joaquin Valley.

They say that he fought with two Los Banos police officers in the apartment, and all three suffered gunshot injuries.

Deputy Darryl Allen of the Merced County Sheriff's Office says Reyes was listed as a transient.

___

12 a.m.

Two police officers remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a struggle with a man suspected of breaking into his estranged wife's apartment in central California, authorities said.

Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said one of the officers, a six-year veteran, was shot in the torso, lower leg and head on Monday. The other officer, who joined the department a year ago, was shot in the torso. Both were in stable condition late Monday at Modesto-area hospitals.

The child of the 39-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, called authorities just after 6 a.m. Monday to report their father had broken into the family's apartment through a window, Brizzee said.