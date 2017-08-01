The Latest: Prosecutor: Officer planted gun after shooting
ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer charged with (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
A prosecutor has accused a white former St. Louis police officer of planting a gun on a black man whom the officer had fatally shot.
An attorney for former officer Jason Stockley denied that allegation during opening statements Tuesday in the officer's first-degree murder trial in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. The
Smith was shot following a police chase during a drug investigation on Dec. 20, 2011. A key issue is a gun found in Smith's car. Assistant Circuit Attorney Aaron Levinson said Stockley's DNA — but not Smith's — was on the gun. He says Stockley "executed" the 24-year-old Smith and planted the weapon.
12:45 a.m.
Video from a police dashboard camera and witnesses, along with DNA evidence, are expected to play a big role as a white former St. Louis officer goes to trial for killing a black suspect in 2011.
Opening statements are planned Tuesday for 36-year-old Jason Stockley. He's charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Charges were filed last year after then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited unspecified new evidence.
The bench trial is expected to last two weeks.
Smith was shot following a police chase during a drug investigation. A key issue is a gun found in Smith's car. Police say Stockley's DNA — but not Smith's — was on the gun, and Smith's supporters have accused Stockley of planting the weapon.
