The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 1, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Late Show by Michael Connelly - 9780316225977 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. House of Spies by Daniel Silva - 9780062354365 - (Harper)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Camino Island by John Grisham - 9780385543057 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Murder Games by Howard Roughan & James Patterson - 9780316553476 - (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Use of Force by Brad Thor - 9781476789408 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls - 9781416550600 - (Scribner)

9. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin - 9780399180842 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Craving by Helen Hardt - 9781943893171 - (Waterhouse Press)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.