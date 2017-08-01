UN: Yemen food crisis is man-made, partly as a war tactic
The U.N. development chief in Yemen says the crisis that has left millions hungry and on the brink of famine is "a man-made disaster" driven not only by decades of poverty and lack of investment but also by economic strangulation used as a tactic of war.
Auke Lootsma told U.N. reporters Tuesday by video conference from the capital of Sanaa that "there is no end in sight" to the civil war, which began in September 2014. He said about 70
He said the U.N. has recorded almost 400,000 cases of cholera and nearly 1,900 related deaths the past four months. There also has been a meningitis outbreak in the last two weeks.
