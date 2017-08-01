US consumer spending and income growth both weak in June

WASHINGTON — Consumer spending slowed in June as income growth turned in the weakest performance in seven months.

The Commerce Department says spending edged up a tiny 0.1 per cent compared to a 0.2 per cent rise in May. It was the weakest showing since spending increased a similar 0.1 per cent in February. Incomes were flat in June following a 0.3 per cent rise in May. It was the weakest showing since incomes fell 0.1 per cent in November.