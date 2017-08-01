US consumer spending and income growth both weak in June
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending slowed in June as income growth turned in the weakest performance in seven months.
The Commerce Department says spending edged up a tiny 0.1
Spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70
Most Popular
-
Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville
-
Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling