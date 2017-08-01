White House says Trump has yet to sign Russia sanctions bill

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump has not yet signed a sanctions bill that landed on his desk last week, which includes new sanctions on Russia.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday that the president "has not" signed it, but "he will."

She says, "there's a review process, a legal process."

A White House statement Friday said Trump "has now reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it."

The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.