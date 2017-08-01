Wisconsin company holds 'chip party' to microchip workers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Employees of a Wisconsin technology company who received a microchip implant in their hand say the experience was only a brief sting.
Three Square Market , also known as 32M, says 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a "chip party" at company headquarters in River Falls on Tuesday.
Melissa Timmins,
Company leaders say this is the first U.S. appearance of technology already available in Europe. Three Square Market paid for the $300 microchips.