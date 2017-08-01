News / World

Wisconsin company holds 'chip party' to microchip workers

Tony Danna, left, vice president of international development at Three Square Market in River Falls, Wis., receives a microchip in his left hand at company headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The company is making microchips available to its employees, allowing them to open doors, log onto their computers or buy breakroom snacks by simply waving their hand. (AP Photos/Jeff Baenen)

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Employees of a Wisconsin technology company who received a microchip implant in their hand say the experience was only a brief sting.

Three Square Market , also known as 32M, says 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a "chip party" at company headquarters in River Falls on Tuesday.

Melissa Timmins, vice-president of sales at 32M, says she was initially apprehensive but decided to try out the chip that will allow employees to open doors, log onto computers or buy breakroom snacks by simply waving their hand. Timmins hopes to eventually use it to get into her car or go shopping.

Company leaders say this is the first U.S. appearance of technology already available in Europe. Three Square Market paid for the $300 microchips.

