Worker whose body was found in pub's cooler is identified
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — Authorities have released the identity of a Cincinnati restaurant employee found dead in its walk-in cooler.
The man whose body was found in the cooler at Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant was identified Tuesday as 20-year-old Brandon Chandler, of Cincinnati. Police said a fellow employee found Chandler's body Monday morning.
The Hamilton County coroner's office hasn't released a cause of death.
Police say Chandler worked at the restaurant and pub in the Pleasant Ridge
Police say their investigation is continuing.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged after going more than 100 km/h on Barrington Street
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-