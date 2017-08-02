A list of locations where Amazon is holding jobs fair
Amazon.com Inc. is looking to fill more than 50,000 jobs in a hiring spree at 10 warehouses . The Seattle company is planning to make thousands of offers on the spot at the locations on Wednesday.
The warehouses holding job events are:
— Baltimore
— Chattanooga, Tennessee
— Etna, Ohio
— Fall River, Massachusetts
— Hebron, Kentucky
— Kenosha, Wisconsin
— Kent, Washington
— Robbinsville, New Jersey
— Romeoville, Illinois
— Whitestown, Indiana
In addition, Amazon is seeking candidates for part-time positions in Oklahoma City and Buffalo, New York.