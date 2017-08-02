News / World

A list of locations where Amazon is holding jobs fair

The first group of applicants walks past a giant American flag as they begin a site tour during a job fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at an Amazon fulfillment center, in Kent, Wash. Amazon plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses during the recruiting event. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Amazon.com Inc. is looking to fill more than 50,000 jobs in a hiring spree at 10 warehouses . The Seattle company is planning to make thousands of offers on the spot at the locations on Wednesday.

The warehouses holding job events are:

— Baltimore

— Chattanooga, Tennessee

— Etna, Ohio

— Fall River, Massachusetts

— Hebron, Kentucky

— Kenosha, Wisconsin

— Kent, Washington

— Robbinsville, New Jersey

— Romeoville, Illinois

— Whitestown, Indiana

In addition, Amazon is seeking candidates for part-time positions in Oklahoma City and Buffalo, New York.

