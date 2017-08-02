Amazon, in sign of growth, holds job fair for US warehouses

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Amazon is holding a giant job fair and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses.

Wednesday's hiring spree is a sign of Amazon's growth at a time traditional retailers are closing stores and cutting jobs.

Nearly 40,000 of the 50,000 packing, sorting and shipping jobs will be full time; most of them will count toward Amazon's previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

The event is taking place at Amazon shipping sites around the country.