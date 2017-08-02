Apple takes Dow over 22,000 points; other stocks are mixed
NEW YORK — A big gain from Apple Wednesday morning sent the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 for the first time. Most other industries were trading lower, with health care and household goods companies slipping. Movie
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow, which tracks 30 big-name U.S. companies, climbed 58 points, or 0.3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index, a much broader market measure used by most professional investors, was little changed at 2,476. The Nasdaq composite added 11 points, or 0.2
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
APPLE GETS AN 'A': Apple's fiscal third-quarter profit and sales were better than experts had anticipated. The company is forecasting $49 billion to $52 billion in revenue for the current quarter, which ends in September. That was also above estimates, and it's better than last year, when the iPhone 7 was released. Some experts feared that delays for the next iPhone model would cause Apple would forecast far lower sales. The stock climbed $8.35, or 5.6
ILLUMINA LIGHTS UP: Genetic tools company Illumina raised its projections for the rest of the year after solid results in the most recent quarter. The company said demand for its NovaSeq genetic sequencing system was better than expected, and its stock gained $21.65, or 12.6
HORROR FILM: Movie
AMC dropped $4.95, or 23.8
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 6 cents to $49.22 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 13 cents to $51.91 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.25
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.60 yen from 110.30 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1828 from $1.1801.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was unchanged, as was the CAC 40 of France. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2
