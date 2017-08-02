Armed customer kills suspect during Arizona pharmacy robbery

PHOENIX — Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.

Phoenix police tell the Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2uUHdgm ) that a man jumped the pharmacy counter, pointed the gun at people and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist. An armed customer shot and wounded him.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers found about a dozen workers and customers hiding in the Walgreens from the suspect who was still inside.

After officers cleared the store, a police dog pulled the suspect away from his gun.

Police administered CPR to the man, but he died at the scene.