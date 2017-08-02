BA says it has fixed check-in glitch that caused delays
LONDON — British Airways says it has resolved a problem with its check-in systems that led to long delays and frustrated passengers at London's Heathrow and other airports.
The airline says the glitch caused "some delays for our customers" on Tuesday morning. BA says it had to use a manual check-in process that takes longer than the computerized system.
Problems were reported at U.K. airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and London City.
It is the latest in a string of problems to hit BA, which suffered a huge global IT failure in May that grounded flights around the world.