Biological parents of dismembered teen seek estate access

READING, Pa. — The biological parents of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother are trying to become administrators of the girl's estate.

An attorney for Rose and Rodney Hunsicker say they want to become administrators so they can sue the social service agencies that placed the girl, Grace Packer, with the woman accused of abusing and killing her.

The Hunsickers lost custody of Grace and her two siblings years ago amid allegations that other adults were abusing the children.