Bizarre Foods host on new show, travel tips, addiction hope

NEW YORK — The host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" says his image is the "fat guy" who runs around the world eating bugs. But Andrew Zimmern says it's been awhile since he's eaten a bug or an organ on "Bizarre Foods."

His goal is to make the show entertaining, but he also tries to educate viewers about history and culture.

His new show, "The Zimmern List," debuts in early 2018, showcasing his personal favourite places to eat when the cameras aren't rolling.