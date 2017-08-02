News / World

Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on Cubs fan

TRENTON, N.J. — Chris Christie is reminding people he didn't dump nachos on a Chicago Cubs fan who heckled him.

Speaking Wednesday at an event in Trenton, the Republican governor said won't quit attending baseball games. The declaration came three days after he confronted a heckler at a Milwaukee Brewers-Cubs game.

Christie was carrying nachos when he was caught on video calling fan Brad Joseph a "big shot." Christie says Joseph heckled him once, and that he confronted him after a second jibe.

Christie was loudly booed at a recent a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets after snagging a foul ball.

His next opportunity to be booed could come Friday when he attends the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

