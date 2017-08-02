Don't DIY: Business owners delegate human resources tasks

NEW YORK — Many small business owners have discovered that being a do-it-yourself human resources manager is the wrong job for them.

Some find that revenues dip during periods when they're concentrating on HR. Others realize they need help from someone more knowledgeable about recruiting and with more contacts to find job candidates.

Another problem these owners face: They can make mistakes trying to keep up with the volume of laws and regulations related to workers and employee benefits.

A report from payroll provider ADP on Wednesday that small businesses added 50,000 jobs last month may mean that owners are taking on an increasing amount of HR tasks.