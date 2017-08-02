Egypt's foreign minister heads to Sudan talks amid tensions
CAIRO — Egypt's foreign minister is travelling to Sudan amid tensions between the
Sameh Shoukry arrives in Khartoum Wednesday to meet his Sudanese counterpart, Ibrahim Ghandour as part of a joint "political consultations committee" on Thursday. The group met twice earlier — in April in Khartoum and in Cairo in June — and aims to "develop bilateral
The meeting, announced by the foreign ministries of both states, comes as Khartoum has been renewing its claim to the Egyptian-held border territory known as the Halayeb Triangle, a dispute that dates back to British colonial times. Sudan has also banned Egyptian agricultural and animal imports, citing health concerns, a move that Cairo wants repealed.