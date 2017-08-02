French Parliament gives govt carte blanche on labour reform
PARIS — The French parliament has given President Emmanuel Macron's government free rein to go through with its proposed
The Senate, the upper house of parliament, voted 225-109 on Wednesday to allow the government to draw up a sweeping
The proposed bill was a key campaign promise of Macron's, but is opposed by parties on the left, some trade unions and some members of the public.
The government plans to cap the financial penalty for companies sued for firing employees and to give businesses more flexibility to define internal working rules.
Details are to be unveiled in late August.