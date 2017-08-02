Missouri attorney general moves to challenge Sen. McCaskill
A
A
Share via Email
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is taking a first step toward challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2018, possibly setting up marquee race between a veteran and a political newcomer.
Hawley's spokesman Scott Paradise on Wednesday confirmed the Republican will launch an exploratory committee this week.
The 37-year-old first-time officeholder is considered a rising star in the Republican Party. Before winning office in November, he worked as an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Law and was part of a team of about 15 lawyers in a U.S. Supreme Court case in which Hobby Lobby and other businesses challenged a federal requirement to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives for employees.
Republicans see Hawley as a strong candidate against McCaskill, 64, who is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump. While McCaskill is vulnerable she's also a skilled campaigner and is positioning herself as a moderate in a state that has trended toward the Republicans in recent years.
Most Popular
-
Child, 3, suffers broken collarbone after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth
-
Police charge British man with sexual assault of teenage Halifax hotel employee
-
Man charged after 200 kilograms of hash seized in Halifax, found in chocolate bars
-
Halifax man flees police while leaving 5-year-old son sleeping in car