Missouri attorney general moves to challenge Sen. McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is taking a first step toward challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2018, possibly setting up marquee race between a veteran and a political newcomer.

Hawley's spokesman Scott Paradise on Wednesday confirmed the Republican will launch an exploratory committee this week.

The 37-year-old first-time officeholder is considered a rising star in the Republican Party. Before winning office in November, he worked as an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Law and was part of a team of about 15 lawyers in a U.S. Supreme Court case in which Hobby Lobby and other businesses challenged a federal requirement to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives for employees.

Vice-President Mike Pence earlier in July called Hawley about the race, and former Missouri Sen. John Danforth and prominent donor David Humphreys are among several high-profile Republicans who in April released a public letter encouraging Hawley. Big Missouri donor Sam Fox sent a June letter that asked other GOP donors not to give to other candidates while Hawley decided whether to run.