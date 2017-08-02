How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

NEW YORK — Apple made its biggest jump in six months Wednesday and the Dow Jones industrial average topped 22,000 points for the first time, although most other stocks finished lower.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.22 points, or less than 0.1 per cent , to 2,477.57.

The Dow average picked up 52.32 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,016.24.

The Nasdaq composite slid 0.29 points to 6,362.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 15.43 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 1,412.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.47 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 185.93 points, or 0.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 12.03 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 16.36 points, or 1.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 238.74 points, or 10.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,253.64 points, or 11.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 979.53 points, or 18.2 per cent .