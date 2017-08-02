India's central bank cuts key lending rate to 6 per cent
NEW DELHI — India's central bank has cuts its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, raising hopes of lower borrowing costs for households as inflation ebbs.
The announcement by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reduced its repo rate to 6
India's inflation rate declined to a record low of 1.54
Most industrial groups had been pushing for an interest rate cut to help boost the economy by lowering the cost of borrowing.