Israel police say Palestinian stabs, severely wounds Israeli

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say a Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli man at a supermarket south of Tel Aviv, leaving him severely wounded and hospitalized.

They say in a statement that Wednesday's stabbing was apparently politically motivated, and that the 19-year-old Palestinian suspect is being questioned in custody.

The 42-year-old victim was in critical condition and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was apprehended by civilians near the scene of the incident in the town of Yavne before police arrested him.