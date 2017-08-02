Judge in Brock Turner sex abuse case hires Trump consultant

SAN FRANCISCO — A California judge facing a recall effort after sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexual assault has hired a political consultant who ran President Donald Trump's Arizona campaign.

Disclosure forms filed this week show that Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky paid $30,000 to Brian Seitchik's Phoenix-based RDP Strategies.

Reports with the California secretary of state's office show Persky has raised $128,000 through the end of June. The recall campaign has taken in $444,000.

Neither Seitchik nor Persky responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

Trump hired Seitchik in July 2016 to direct his campaign in Arizona, a state Trump won 49.5 per cent to Hillary Clinton's 45.4 per cent .