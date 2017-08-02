Kenya official: 3 killed in suspected al-Shabab bus attack
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says three people have been killed when suspected al-Shabab extremists opened fire on a passenger bus in the coastal county of Lamu days before national elections are held.
Coast regional police boss Larry Kieng said Wednesday the bus was
Al-Shabab in recent weeks has stepped up deadly attacks in Kenya's border counties of Lamu and Mandera. The extremist group based in
Al-Shabab has carried out more than 100 attacks inside Kenya, calling it retribution for Kenya deploying troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the extremists.