Kenya official: 3 killed in suspected al-Shabab bus attack

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says three people have been killed when suspected al-Shabab extremists opened fire on a passenger bus in the coastal county of Lamu days before national elections are held.

Coast regional police boss Larry Kieng said Wednesday the bus was travelling from Mombasa to Kipini and was attacked in the afternoon. Kieng says the fighters shot from the bushes and fled once police escorting the bus engaged them.

Al-Shabab in recent weeks has stepped up deadly attacks in Kenya's border counties of Lamu and Mandera. The extremist group based in neighbouring Somalia has threatened to disrupt Kenya's elections on Tuesday.