Man shot to death by police after North Carolina standoff

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — State police in North Carolina shot a man to death after a standoff in which authorities say he held two family members hostage.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Surry County sheriff's deputies were called to a standoff early Tuesday in Mount Airy.

Spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said in a news release that deputies asked for SBI help after negotiating with Mikle Eugene Dixon for several hours.

Around 3 p.m., a deputy saw Dixon pull a knife on one of the family members. The SBI's special response team then entered the home and Dixon was shot and died at the scene.

The hostages weren't hurt.