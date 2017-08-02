Mexican authorities warn of radioactive material robbery

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities are searching for an industrial measuring device containing radioactive material that was stolen from a van in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

The equipment belongs to the civil engineering department of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon. It contains cesium 137 and americium-beryllium.

Authorities say that the material poses serious health risks. Citizens are warned not to touch or go near the equipment, and a security perimeter of 100 feet (30 metres ) is recommended.

The public statement was posted on Facebook early Wednesday.