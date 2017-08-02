NYC police: Man involved in tortoise theft turns himself in

NEW YORK — Police in New York City say the man wanted for stealing a rare tortoise from an environmental centre has turned himself in.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2wkhYSl ) a 36-year-old Queens man surrendered to police Tuesday. Police have charged the man with grand larceny and other offences .

The African spurred tortoise that was taken from the Alley Pond Environmental Center in Queens last month was returned after an anonymous caller told police he received the animal in a tortoise trade in Connecticut.

Police are still trying to determine if the man stole the tortoise or was somehow involved in a trade.

___