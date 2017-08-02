News / World

Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers

In this photo provide by the Bryan, Texas Fire Department, taken on April 29, 2014, shoes belonging to one of the three workers injured after an explosion at the Bryan Texas Utilities Power Plant. The fire killed a 60-year-old worker and injured another two workers. Older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall, even as the rate of workplace fatalities decreases, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics. (Bryan, Texas Fire Department via AP)

Older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall, even as the rate of workplace fatalities decreases.

That's according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.

The trend is particularly alarming as baby boomers reject the traditional retirement age of 65 and keep working. In 2015, about 35 per cent of the fatal workplace accidents involved a worker 55 and older.

Ken Scott, an epidemiologist with the Denver Public Health Department, says the physical changes associated with getting old "could potentially make a workplace injury into a much more serious injury or a potentially fatal injury."

Gerontologists say those changes include gradually worsening vision and hearing impairment, reduced response time, balance issues and chronic medical or muscle or bone problems such as arthritis.

