Pence praises Montenegro for standing up to Russia

PODGORICA, Montenegro — U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has praised tiny Montenegro for standing up to Russian pressure when it joined NATO earlier this year.

Pence is the highest-ranking American official to visit the small Adriatic state in 100 years. Russia considers Montenegro its traditional Slavic ally.

Pence said during a formal dinner with Montenegro President Filip Vujanovic on Tuesday evening that "your courage, particularly in the face of Russian pressure, inspires the world and I commend you for that."

Pence said "I bring greetings from President Donald Trump. He sent me here as a tangible sign of our commitment to Montenegro as the newest member of NATO."