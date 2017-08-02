Police dog in south Arkansas died from trauma, sheriff says

MALVERN, Ark. — Authorities are investigating the death of a police dog in Arkansas.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office says the dog, named Luky, died last month and that authorities initially believed the cause was heat-related. But Sheriff Mike Cash tells the Malvern Daily Record that the dog had suffered a ruptured diaphragm and that a necropsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The sheriff says Luky had been tied up in his handler's yard at the time of his death. Cash says the dog's handler is not under investigation because he was with other people at the time the injuries are thought to have occurred.

Luky had been a police dog with the sheriff's office since 2015.

