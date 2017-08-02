Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Prosecutors say a New Jersey man fatally beat his wife in their home, moved her body to their pool and then drove to a restaurant to buy takeout food.
Norman Long is charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstructing the administration of law in the death of his 47-year-old wife, Michelle. He was arrested Tuesday at their Woolwich Township home and was taken to a state psychiatric hospital for evaluation.
Michelle Long's body was found June 17. Gloucester County prosecutors say she died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck.
A motive for the attack has not been disclosed. The couple had been married for more than 15 years.
It was unclear Wednesday whether Norman Long had an attorney.
