Prosecutors: S. Korean director investigated in abuse case

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean prosecutors are investigating award-winning film director Kim Ki-duk after an actress accused him of hitting her and trying to force her into shooting off-script sexual scenes while making a 2013 movie.

An official from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday said the director will be questioned but it hasn't been determined when. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of office rules.

Ahn Byung-ho of the Federation of Korea Movie Workers' Union says the actress dropped out from the filming because of Kim's alleged abuse and recently reported the case to the union.

Kim did not answer repeated calls for comment.