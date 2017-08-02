Reports: Small plane crashes on Portugal beach, killing 2
LISBON, Portugal — A light plane made an emergency landing on a packed beach near Lisbon on Wednesday, killing a 50-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl who were sunbathing, Portuguese media reported.
Hundreds of sunbathers were on the beach at Caparica, 30
The dead girl was with her parents, who were unhurt, the witnesses told local television channels. The plane passed over the dead man's legs as he sunbathed on a towel, they said. No others were reportedly hurt.
Emergency services could not immediately be reached for comment.
The two occupants of the plane were led away by police.