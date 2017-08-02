Russia reserving right for more retaliatory steps on US

MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is reserving the right to take further retaliatory measures in response to a sanctions bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The statement contrasts with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's earlier statement that "retaliatory measures already have been taken" — a reference to Moscow ordering the U.S. to steeply cut its number of diplomatic personnel in Russia and closing a U.S. recreational retreat.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that "we naturally reserve the right for other countermeasures."

It says the bill Trump signed reflects a "short-sighted and dangerous" attempt to cast Russia as an enemy and would erode global stability.