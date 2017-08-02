News / World

Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump

FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., center, walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Also in the room is Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., right. There wasn‚Äôt a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened. But little by little, Senate Republicans have been turning their backs on President Donald Trump. They‚Äôve defied his Twitter demands, defeated his top agenda item and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over administration objections. Flake took aim at Trump and his own party in a new book, writing that ‚ÄúUnnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive branch is an abdication‚Äù and ‚Äúthe strange specter of an American president‚Äôs seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians created such a cognitive dissonance among my generation of conservatives _ who had come of age under existential threat from the Soviet Union _ that it was almost impossible to believe.‚Äù (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON — Little by little, Senate Republicans are turning their backs on President Donald Trump.

They defeated an Obamacare repeal bill despite his pleas. They're ignoring his Twitter demands that they get back to work on it. They dissed the White House budget director, defended the attorney general against the president's attacks and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over his administration's objections.

And they've ignored White House spending priorities, reasserting their own independence, which had looked sorely diminished in the aftermath of Trump's surprise election win.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says: "We work for the American people. We don't work for the president."

Those are surprisingly tough words from a Republican whose state Trump won easily less than a year ago.

