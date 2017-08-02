Some vacationers booted from Outer Banks head to Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Outer Banks visitors who have been ordered to leave because of a power outage are turning to Virginia Beach to finish out their vacations.

Teresa Diaz of the Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau tells The Virginian-Pilot the area has seen a "huge" increase in visitors since the outage. Diaz says all rental houses that were available have been booked.

About 50,000 visitors to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands were forced to leave when construction crews building a new bridge sliced through power lines last week. Crews are trying to fix the issue.

The evacuations mean lost income for North Carolina businesses during the height of vacation season.

